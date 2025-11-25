From subs to supply – one sailor’s Navy journey (Open Caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Forsyth, reserve program director, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, shares his story about his journey in the U.S. Navy in recognition of the Navy's 250th birthday. Forsyth originally began his Navy career in the Navy nuclear program, but a focus on family brought him to the Supply Corps and DLA Distribution. Forsyth's experience gives him unique insight into the value DLA Distribution's mission brings to warfighter support.

(DOW video by Dorie Heyer, released)