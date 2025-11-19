102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vaughn Anson, a pavement and construction equipment...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vaughn Anson, a pavement and construction equipment specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, builds a tent during an exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 31, 2025. The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large, two-day exercise, keeping its Employed in Place missions running while also developing expeditionary skills. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large-scale, two-day exercise at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2025. Airmen in the group are responsible for keeping their Employed-in-Place (EIP) missions running at all times while also developing their expeditionary skills.



In a deployed environment, Airmen may face a peer adversary. To meet these challenges, units must adapt by becoming more self-reliant, able to work with limited resources and ready to operate under “mission command.” This approach means Airmen understand the commander’s intent and can move forward with mission goals without needing constant direction.



The 102nd MSG set up and maintained a temporary airbase under simulated wartime conditions. The training was designed to challenge Airmen with real-world stressors and strengthen their ability to operate in austere, expeditionary environments where infrastructure, personnel and equipment may be limited. Airmen also trained on their mission-essential tasks, proving they could perform under high stress and even while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear in response to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) threats.



“Going forward, we need to further our understanding of the challenges and capabilities each individual unit brings to the fight and continue training on wartime skillsets,” said Col. Michael Kelley, 102nd MSG commander. “While those are areas we need to work on continuously, what was most impressive was the positive attitudes and willingness to learn and be challenged shown by everyone involved, from planning to participation.”



The 102nd MSG is made up of five squadrons: Civil Engineer, Security Forces, Logistics Readiness, Force Support, and Communications. During the training event, they were joined by Airmen from the 102nd Comptroller Flight and Wing Special Staff, who worked alongside them.



“I hope Airmen gained a valuable perspective on what their sister squadrons contribute to the fight and an overall sense of teamwork with something tangible,” said Kelley. “When things are challenging and worked through as a team, bonding often occurs as everyone ‘embraces the suck’ together.”