Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Master Sgt. David, Allan, systems operations non-commissioned officer in charge of the 102nd Communications Squadron, takes down an antenna during an exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Nov. 1, 2025. The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large, two-day exercise, keeping its Employed in Place missions running while also developing expeditionary skills. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9409207
    VIRIN: 251101-Z-TS442-1021
    Resolution: 4673x3109
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event
    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download