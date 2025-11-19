102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. David, Allan, systems operations non-commissioned officer in charge of the 102nd Communications Squadron, takes down an antenna during an exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Nov. 1, 2025. The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large, two-day exercise, keeping its Employed in Place missions running while also developing expeditionary skills. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)