102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Moore, left, Tech. Sgt. Alex Labossiere, center, and Staff Sgt. Collins Agyemang, an engineering specialist with the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, survey the area during an exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Nov. 1, 2025. The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large, two-day exercise, keeping its Employed in Place missions running while also developing expeditionary skills. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)