102nd Mission Support Group sharpens wartime skills during large-scale training event

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Stemper, a member of the 102nd Communications Squadron, takes accountability during an exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Nov. 1, 2025. The 102nd Mission Support Group trained on wartime tasks in a simulated, high-stress environment during a large, two-day exercise, keeping its Employed in Place missions running while also developing expeditionary skills. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)