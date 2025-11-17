U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over an undisclosed location during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy strategic assets from U.S. bases to Europe and beyond, demonstrating global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 04:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
