    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over an undisclosed location during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy strategic assets from U.S. bases to Europe and beyond, demonstrating global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)

