Philippine Air Force Airman 2nd Class Renz Dumanan, center, a supply specialist assigned to Tactical Operations Group 5, is joined by U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, as they offload hundreds of family food packs in support of foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

U.S. Military Forces Conclude Disaster Relief Efforts in Philippines Following Typhoons Fung-Wong and Kalmaegi

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines (Nov. 16, 2025) -- U.S. military forces from multiple forward-deployed units concluded foreign disaster relief operations following impacts by Typhoons Fung-Wong and Kalmaegi in the Philippines.



The U.S. response was swift and deliberate with approximately 500 U.S. military personnel deployed to Clark Air Base and Camp Aguinaldo to facilitate operations. Six C-130s, four MV-22s, and three HH-60 helicopters from across the U.S. services joined in the relief efforts. Support to the government of the Philippines included the transportation of 10,000 family food packs to the island of Catanduanes in eastern Luzon.



U.S. forces responded at the request from the Philippine government and in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which led the overall relief effort. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to support the U.S. Department of State’s response, leveraging the unique capabilities and high readiness of U.S. military forces already postured across the First Island Chain in the Pacific. “Our longstanding relationship with the Philippines was instrumental to form a bilateral crisis response force to render aid to those in need.” stated Brig. Gen. Robert “Bams” Brodie, commanding general of 3d MEB tasked with leading the U.S. foreign disaster relief efforts. “The United States will continue to stand with our Philippine ally, and the Marine Corps is proud to put that alliance into action.”



Typhoon Kalmaegi originated east of the Philippines and intensified to a peak strength of 125 miles per hour before making landfall in the Cebu region on Nov. 4. During this time, Typhoon Fung-Wong was forming east of the Philippines and intensified to a peak strength of over 115 miles per hour before making landfall on Luzon Island on Nov. 9. Both storms caused severe flooding and loss of life, compounded by their close succession.



“This relief mission is a testament to the strength of the enduring relationship we have with the Philippines and provides a tangible demonstration of U.S. commitment to the Philippine nation,” stated Col. Robb T. McDonald, commanding officer of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which contributed personnel and capabilities to the operation.



The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. military forces in the Indo-Pacific region was pivotal to the rapid and effective response to these two storms. Foreign Disaster Relief actions demonstrate the continued commitment by the United States to its allies and partners when called upon to act during times of crisis.