U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, I Marine Aircraft Wing, offload family food packs with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 83rd Infantry Battalion and Philippine airmen assigned to Tactical Operations Group 5 during foreign disaster relief operations at Virac, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini and Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986581
|VIRIN:
|251115-M-AS577-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111381520
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: Philippine Service Members, US Marines Offload Family Food Packs at Virac Airport During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations, by Sgt Luis Agostini and Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
