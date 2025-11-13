Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines Deliver Family Food Packs to During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, work alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines service members to support the delivery of palletized family food packs using MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during foreign disaster relief operations from Clark Air Base to Virac Airport, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell and Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986396
    VIRIN: 251113-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378113
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: VIRAC, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines Deliver Family Food Packs to During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations, by Cpl Brian Knowles and LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3dMEB
    15thMEU
    MRF-SEA
    TyphoonUwan
    ForeignDisasterRelief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download