U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines Deliver Family Food Packs to During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, work alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines service members to support the delivery of palletized family food packs using MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during foreign disaster relief operations from Clark Air Base to Virac Airport, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell and Cpl. Brian Knowles)