Military Working Dog kennels reopen after two years

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Roberson, 354th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, gives a speech about the newly renovated facility during a K-9 kennel ribbon cutting ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Military Working Dogs play a vital role in the 354th Fighter Wing's mission, making their health and well-being just as critical as training and readiness. (Courtesy photo by Senior Airman Shae Herrera)

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA -- The 354th Security Forces Squadron and base leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the newly renovated military working dog kennels after being unusable for two years, Sept. 12, 2025.



With the new facility, the dogs and their handlers now have access to potable water, an obedience yard where the dogs can run and train freely, proper restroom systems and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. This provides a healthier environment for the dogs and makes it easier for the handlers to train and tend to them.



“To be able to have the dogs back in their ‘home’, it’s definitely a lot easier for us to maintain and take care of them,” said Staff Sgt. Madison Sinewe, 354th SFS military working dog handler. “And of course, at the end of their working day, they get to come home to something much more comfortable and be able to actually rest and be ready to go the next day.”



Military working dogs play a vital role in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission as they are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. This makes their health and well-being just as critical as training and readiness for their kennel masters.



“Our dogs are trained in either narcotic or explosive detection [and] have the biting capability like police dogs,” said Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Roberson, 354th SFS kennel master. “So not only do my dogs provide detection capabilities which help the mission [in] narcotics and or explosives, but they also are a psychological deterrent for people who are not supposed to be on this installation.”



By constructing the new modern kennels, handlers and their dogs will be better equipped to respond to threats effectively and at a moment's notice both at Eielson Air Force Base and in a deployed environment.



“They're very well trained,” said Sinewe. “If we are not working out on the road, we are training. Even when we're on the road, we're training. Our job is to constantly train, and to be ready and perform at a very, very high standard.”



As the 354th FW continues to rapidly generate, deploy and deliver lethal airpower, military working dog teams will remain committed to train and provide law enforcement and security services while safeguarding Eielson and transient Aircraft.