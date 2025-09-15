U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drake Sherman, left, Staff Sgt. Alex Petkovic, middle, and Senior Airman Stone Miller, right, 354th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers, cut the ceremonial ribbon for the newly renovated facility during a K9 kennel ribbon cutting ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. MWDs play a vital role in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission, making their health and well-being just as critical as training and readiness. (Courtesy photo by Senior Airman Shae Herrera)
Military Working Dog kennels reopen after two years
