Military Working Dog kennels reopen after two years

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES 09.12.2025

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Roberson, 354th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, gives a speech about the newly renovated facility during a K-9 kennel ribbon cutting ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Military Working Dogs play a vital role in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission, making their health and well-being just as critical as training and readiness. (Courtesy photo by Senior Airman Shae Herrera)