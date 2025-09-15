USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the Guam Defense Forum on Sept. 17, 2025, alongside Gov. of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero.



The two-day forum brought together senior military leaders, government officials and community stakeholders to discuss Guam and Micronesia’s role in national defense, civil resilience and regional security.



This year’s forum focused on four themes: strategic deterrence and force posture; civil authority and emergency preparedness; the information environment; and regional partnerships and economic opportunities. GDF addressed complex regional issues, including cyber threats, disinformation, natural disasters and great power competition.



Following his remarks, Paparo and Gov. Guerrero opened the floor for questions to promote transparency, strengthen civil-military trust, and directly address community concerns about Guam’s role in regional security.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

