    USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum [Image 4 of 5]

    USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum

    TUMON, GUAM

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives the keynote address at the Guam defense forum, alongside Gov. of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero in Tumon, Guam on September 17, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:48
    Photo ID: 9322972
    VIRIN: 250917-A-GJ727-1573
    Resolution: 5468x3638
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: TUMON, GU
    GDF
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Guam

