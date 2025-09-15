USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gov. of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero gives the opening remarks at the Guam Defense Forum in Tumon, Guam on September 17, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)