Gov. of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero gives the opening remarks at the Guam Defense Forum in Tumon, Guam on September 17, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9322969
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-GJ727-1142
|Resolution:
|5042x3355
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|TUMON, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum
No keywords found.