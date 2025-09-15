USINDOPACOM Commander Underscores U.S.-Guam Partnership, Regional Security at Defense Forum

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives the keynote address at the Guam defense forum, alongside Gov. of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero in Tumon, Guam on September 17, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|09.17.2025
|09.17.2025 21:48
|9322970
|250917-A-GJ727-1426
|5371x3574
|1.58 MB
|TUMON, GU
|1
|0
