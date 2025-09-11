Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, pulls security during a notional chemical attack during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. Evaluated by 7th Army Training Command, JMRC, this multinational event brings together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations. The exercise ensures U.S., Allied and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9309188
    VIRIN: 250911-A-VS358-4132
    Resolution: 6320x4213
    Size: 20.32 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25 [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25
    Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download