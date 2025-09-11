Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, pulls security during a notional chemical attack during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. Evaluated by 7th Army Training Command, JMRC, this multinational event brings together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations. The exercise ensures U.S., Allied and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard)