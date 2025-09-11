Falcon Team Assesses 2-501st Aviation’s DART and CBRN Readiness at JMRC, Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. soldier peaks through the lower rescue door of a CH-47 Chinook, verifying the sling-load during a notional Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) simulation at exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 11, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Training on DART ensures aviation units can rapidly respond to downed aircraft incidents, which are highly likely in combat. Practicing recovery under stress, including sling-loads, security, and movement, builds confidence and competence in real-world scenarios. Evaluated by 7th Army Training Command, JMRC, this multinational event brings together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations. The exercise ensures U.S., Allied and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard)