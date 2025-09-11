Naval Station Great Lakes Receives 13th NEX Bingham Award

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 10, 2025) – The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) CEO, Rear Adm. (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi presented the Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Navy Exchange (NEX) with the Bingham Award, Sept. 19, during a ceremony held at the USS White Hat.



The Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NSGL received the category one award, representing sales over $47 million. This is NSGL’s second consecutive award, sixth award in 11 years, and 13th overall.



“The Bingham award doesn’t just represent operational excellence, it’s also a reflection of the deep-rooted values that define this team here at Great Lakes,” said Bianchi during the ceremony. “It’s a commitment to service, a commitment to integrity, and a relentless pursuit of customer service... It demands understanding our customer needs, and it demands a passion for service and a willingness to adapt and innovate. And that’s exactly what [this] NEX team does day-in and day-out.”



The ceremony also included an award presentation for NSGL NEX General Manager (GM) Chris Ponchak. NSGL Commanding Officer, Capt. Steve Yargosz, presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Ponchak for visionary leadership, strategic oversight, and steadfast commitment serving sailors, their families and the Navy community.



“Chris Ponchak’s leadership has been instrumental to the continued success of our Navy Exchange here at Great Lakes,” said Yargosz. “For more than a decade, he has set the standard for excellence, ensuring our Sailors, recruits, and families receive the highest level of support. His vision, dedication, and steadfast commitment have left an enduring mark on this command, and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves as he transitions to his next assignment.”



Ponchak has served as the Great Lakes NEX GM for over 13 years, himself receiving six Bingham Awards, and will shortly be transferring to Naval Air Station Pensacola to take over the GM role there.



“Working at Great Lakes has truly been an incredible experience,” said Ponchak. “This is the most meaningful mission for the NEX—supporting recruits at the very start of their journey. To help guide them as they transform from civilians into Sailors is both a privilege and an honor, and I’m proud that our operations play such an important role in that process.”



Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. Wheelock H. Bingham. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of the R.H. Macy Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.

