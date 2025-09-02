Naval Air Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. -- Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony to mark the transition of command leadership aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 5.



Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy Jr., of Carmel, California, assumed all duties and responsibilities as commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic from Rear Adm. Douglas C. Verissimo, of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker, witnessing the ceremonial transfer of command leadership from Verissimo to Brophy.



During the ceremony, Kilby emphasized the impact Verissimo had on naval aviation throughout his time as commander of AIRLANT.



“Today is about change, but also about continuity. We celebrate what Rear Adm. Verissimo has accomplished and look forward to what lies ahead with Rear Adm. Brophy,” Kilby said. “This year we’re celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States Navy. Naval Air Forces Atlantic and naval aviation have been central to our legacy for over a century - projecting American power, protecting our forces, and giving our nation reach and agility around the globe.”



Verissimo spoke about his time as commander and the people he served alongside with.



"It has been a joy to work with a team that drives results every day, making a tangible, positive difference to support the warfighter." Verissimo said. “It has been an honor to serve with each and every one of you here today and I look forward to seeing how much more you’re going to accomplish with Admiral Brophy at the helm. You have the right leader at the right time.”



During Verissimo’s tenure as commander, he oversaw the manning, training, and equipping of six aircraft carriers, five carrier air wings, and five type wings to ensure the highest state of readiness. He supervised the execution of over $3.1 billion of operations and maintenance for Navy 1A5A Depot Repair funds for aircraft and engine depot level maintenance. This included 823 aircraft planned maintenance inductions and 3,207 aircraft engine rebuilds. He pioneered the Naval Aviation Enterprise Safety Pillar working group which directly resulted in a mishap rate reduction of 27.8% percent in Fiscal Year 2024. Verissimo’s leadership also ensured AIRLANT executed its primary mission of a manned, trained, and equipped force to include five deploying aircraft carriers – USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Harry S. Truman, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), and USS George Washington (CVN 73); one aircraft carrier undergoing Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) – USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74); and the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), as well as four carrier air wings, five type wings, six fleet replacement squadrons, a test and evaluation squadron, eight shore support commands, and 37 deployable squadrons.



Brophy recently served as commander, Chief of Naval Air Training. He addressed the audience comprised of family and friends and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the 36th commander of AIRLANT.



"Admiral Verissimo's command of the job, his bias for action, and mission accomplishment were second to none. I am committed to keeping AIRLANT laser focused on maintaining high readiness, superb training, and leveraging the many talents of our Sailors."



AIRLANT is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, five carrier air wings, five type wings, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

