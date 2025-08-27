The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade forge regional ties during joint exercise

Photo By Capt. Danielle Dias | U.S. Army Capt. Isa Hakim with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade points to a...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Danielle Dias | U.S. Army Capt. Isa Hakim with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade points to a map alongside Chilean Army Suboficial Jorge Painenahuel with the 3rd Mountain Division during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 20, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Danielle Dias) see less | View Image Page

ANTUCO, Chile – U.S. and South American forces unite in the Andes mountains of Chile to build battlefield readiness and forge stronger regional ties during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 (ExSV25), Aug. 11- 29, 2025 in Bío-Bío, Chile.



The U.S. Army’s 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (1SFAB) is working side by side during ExSV25 with multinational partners to build relationships and develop a level of interoperability that enhances both country’s ability to operate together.



More than 600 Soldiers, including a light infantry company, battalion tactical command post, and combat enablers from both the U.S. and Chilean armies, are training in a realistic and high-altitude mountain environment to simulate potential real-world conflict scenarios.



The 1SFAB plays a central role in ExSV25, serving as a connective bridge between the U.S. Army and Chilean army’s 3rd Mountain Division. Embedded 1SFAB advisors support operations at both the battalion and company levels while the unit ensures mission success across the exercise.



“Our advisors’ main purpose is to support and enable the operations of the combined infantry battalion and companies,” said Maj. Silas Bowerman, the battalion executive officer with 4th Battalion, 1SFAB.

“I synchronize efforts between U.S. and Chilean forces, to advise them on the capabilities that our advisors bring to the table in order to provide options to the commander,” said Bowerman.



The 1SFAB advisors are strategically located in several areas in southern Chile, contributing to essential support efforts. Among them is Capt. Isa Hakima, an environmental science and engineering officer with the 1SFAB, whose work ensures the health and safety of all participants.



“I make sure that the food and water are safe for consumption and that the sanitation and hygiene standards are sufficient so that Soldiers don’t get sick,” said Hakima.



Hakima’s presence helps keep the force healthy, operational, and focused on mission success by conducting base camp assessments, water testing and evaluating environmental hazards at the various operating bases—Rayenco, La Cortina and Los Barros.



“As long as no one is getting sick, then I feel that I am doing my job,” he said.



The exercise is not without its challenges. For Bowerman, integrating different formations into a single, effective command structure required clear communication across cultures.



“The greatest challenge has been the integration of multiple formations from different nations - Chile, U.S., Peru and Argentina - into a single, combined headquarters,” said Bowerman. “Seeing our advisors help form a cohesive force from multiple nations has been one of my proudest accomplishments here.”



Hakima noted logistical and language hurdles, also, especially in coordinating site visits to multiple remote bases and explaining U.S. sanitation standards to partners with different customs. However, the mutual respect and openness to learning have made the experience a positive one.



“It’s always a little difficult when you’re working with different customs and standards,” said Hakima.

“As long as we are able to articulate our concerns and recommendations in an appropriate manner, then we can encourage each other to work together and ensure that the food is prepared in a safe manner,” he added.



During the opening ceremony, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army South said that ExSV25 is more than just a training event. This exercise is designed to increase our readiness and deepen our ability to operate side by side, on the ground, in the field and under pressure. Advisors are a key component to deepening shared tactical and technical understanding.



“I’m extremely proud of our advisors,” Bowerman added. “The efforts of our individual advisors to provide professional advice and acting as liaisons is truly a success story for the 1SFAB.”



Across the rugged mountains of Chile, U.S. Army advisors are forging stronger international ties, enhancing regional security, and preparing for real-world contingencies through this joint exercise. As they build interoperability with Chilean and other South American forces, these Soldiers are not just training—they're shaping the future of multilateral cooperation.