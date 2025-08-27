U.S. Army Maj. Silas Bowerman, the battalion executive officer with 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 25, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:31
|Photo ID:
|9282764
|VIRIN:
|250825-Z-MY337-1020
|Resolution:
|5562x3708
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SV25 1SFAB Portraits [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Richelle Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade forge regional ties during joint exercise
