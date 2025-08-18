SV25 Command Post

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Lask and Capt. Isa Hakim work on their computers during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 20, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Danielle Dias)