    SV25 1SFAB Portraits [Image 2 of 2]

    SV25 1SFAB Portraits

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Capt. Isa Hakima, the environmental science engineering officer with the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 24, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)

    The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade forge regional ties during joint exercise

