Retired Military Dog Finds New Home with Former Handler in California

Axel, a retired military working dog, enjoys his well- earned retirement at Wall Beach on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 2, 2025. After an illustrious eight-year career with the 52nd Security Forces Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Axel retired on July 25, 2025, having logged more than 60,000 working hours, including 50,000 hours dedicated to explosive detection. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Nelson, a 30th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler and Axel's seventh handler, sees retirement as more than just a time for rest—it's a chance for Axel to enjoy the peace he spent his career protecting. "Whether it's chewing on his Kong or chasing a herding ball, Axel loves to play," Nelson said. "His favorite thing in the world is getting his toy and being pet at the same time."

After eight years of service protecting U.S. military installations, retired Military Working Dog Axel has found a new home with his former handler, a 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler at Vandenberg SFB.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Nelson , MWD handler, was Axel’s 7th handler during the German Shepherd’s distinguished career.



“We became partners on June 1, 2023, and we worked together until Dec. 14, 2024,” Nelson said. “Together we represented the 52nd Fighter Wing out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during several international K-9 training seminars with NATO allies including teams from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, German national police, German fire department, Luxembourg police, Belgian Armed Forces, Swiss Armed Forces, Polish Armed Forces and Lithuanian Armed Forces.”



Axel retired in July 2025 from the 52nd Security Forces Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after amassing more than 60,000 working hours, including 50,000 hours of explosive detection. His service included 18 U.S. Secret Service missions in partnership with his eight handlers.



“MWD handlers form incredible bonds with their assigned working dogs,” Nelson said. “We do almost everything together while on duty. We train hard, work hard and play hard day in and day out.”



Now Axel is enjoying retired life with another German Shepherd that Nelson rescued from Sanata Barbara. The bond between handler and dog often extends beyond active duty, as these loyal animals thrive in familiar environments after retirement.



Axel’s career was defined by his discipline and calm presence during patrols, earning the respect of peers and commanders alike. He served as a force multiplier during several large-scale protests outside of Spangdahlem Air Base, always keeping laser-focused on his task of threat detection.



Retirement for military working dogs is a transition from a life of discipline to one of relaxation and companionship. In their handler’s home, they enjoy leisurely walks, playtime, and affection, while receiving tailored care to meet their aging needs. For Axel, retirement is not just a time to rest but a chance to enjoy the peace he helped protect.



“Whether it’s chewing on his Kong, or chasing a herding ball, Axel loves to play,” Nelson said. “His favorite thing in the world is to get his toy and to be pet at the same time. He worked incredibly hard during his time in service, and I consider it an immense honor to take care of him and make sure he gets the retirement he earned.”





Axel joins thousands of military working dogs who have served U.S. forces worldwide, providing security and explosive detection capabilities in support of national defense missions.