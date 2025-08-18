NAVFAC Southeast Welcomes New Leadership, Honors 28-Year Naval Career

Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 22, 2025) – Capt. Miguel Dieguez (l) and Capt. Matthew...... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 22, 2025) – Capt. Miguel Dieguez (l) and Capt. Matthew Williams cut the ceremonial cake during a change of command ceremony that saw Williams relieve Dieguez as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast on Aug. 22, 2025. Following the ceremony, Capt. Dieguez retired from active duty after 28 years of faithful service. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast celebrated a change of command and the retirement of Capt. Miguel Dieguez in a combined ceremony August 22 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, marking both a new chapter in leadership and closure of a distinguished 28-year Navy career.



Capt. Matthew Williams relieved Dieguez as commanding officer during the ceremony, which was presided over by Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of NAVFAC Atlantic, who also served as guest speaker.



Under Dieguez’s leadership, NAVFAC Southeast oversaw more than $4 billion in construction, environmental and facilities support contracts across 12 states and the Caribbean. His tenure included major shore infrastructure upgrades, disaster response efforts and long-term strategic planning to support the fleet.



Cuadros presented Dieguez with the Legion of Merit for exceptional leadership and his impact during a pivotal period for NAVFAC Southeast.



“Miguel’s tenure here has been marked by excellence in every measure,” said Cuadros. “Under his command, NAVFAC Southeast has executed billions of dollars in construction, restoration and sustainment projects, on time, under pressure, and always in support of the Navy and Marine Corps’ warfighters.”



Williams, a native of Owensboro, Kentucky, most recently served as executive officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, overseeing complex engineering operations supporting joint and allied forces across multiple theaters.



Cuadros praised Williams’ leadership, expertise and dedication, expressing full confidence in his ability to lead the command forward.



“Matt, you’ve demonstrated steady leadership, technical acumen and commitment to our people,” stated Cuadros. “You fully grasp the challenges ahead and are stepping into a command with an incredibly capable and dedicated team. I have no doubt you will lead them with the same integrity, professionalism and passion that have defined your career.”



A registered professional engineer, Williams has held leadership roles with Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Iraq, Camp David and Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. He was commissioned in 2001 after graduating from the University of Kentucky and earned a master’s degree in civil engineering from San Diego State University.



“I’m honored to join the NAVFAC Southeast family and continue the momentum Capt. Dieguez has built,” Williams said. “This team’s impact on mission success is unmatched, and I look forward to serving alongside such a talented and dedicated workforce.”



Following the change of command, Dieguez was honored in a retirement ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues.



“I think any commanding officer will tell you it’s the hardest job they’ve ever done,” said Cuadros. “But through every challenge, Miguel, you’ve led this team with calm confidence, care for your people, and an ability to find a path forward when others saw only obstacles.



Reflecting on his service, Dieguez said, “To the officers and civilian teammates who will continue to serve, never forget that the privilege of wearing this uniform comes with both responsibility and opportunity. Your Sailors will measure you not by the rank on your collar, but by your character, your courage, and your care for them. Lead with humility, listen with empathy, and set the standard high, not for recognition, but because the Navy, our nation, and our Sailors deserve nothing less. We are the stewards of a legacy older than us, and the authors of its future.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.