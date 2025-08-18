Navy’s Top EOD Team Crowned at King Crab 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 1st Class Alex Freedman and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan Geller, with EOD Group 2, are named the winners of King Crab 2025 during the 2nd annual competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) - After five days of grueling challenges testing skill, speed and precision under pressure, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 1st Class Alex Freedman and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan Geller, with EOD Group 2, took first place earning the coveted title of King Crab at a ceremony on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



“King Crab is about finding the best of the best, and this year’s teams pushed themselves to the absolute limit,” said EODGRU-2 Command Master Chief Bill Stocker. “Recognizing our top EOD operators showcases the extraordinary warfighting skills they bring to the Navy and the nation. These operators are ready to perform at the highest level anywhere in the world - and their performance this week proves it.”



The second annual competition, held Aug. 11–15, brought together 24 EOD operators from 12 units across the fleet to compete in a series of physically and mentally demanding events, including underwater searches, complex render-safe procedures, live demolition operations, small arms marksmanship, physical fitness assessments and maritime mine response.



“This competition highlights why U.S. Navy EOD is a critical combat force,” said Capt. Steve Cobos, commodore of EOD Group TWO. “Our operators safeguard lives, preserve freedom of movement, and enable the fleet’s ability to fight and win. By recognizing their excellence, we inspire the next generation to join our ranks and carry this mission forward.”



The event not only tested individual skills but also demanded exceptional teamwork, adaptability and problem-solving under demanding conditions. Each evolution was designed to mirror real-world scenarios, from neutralizing explosive devices in challenging maritime conditions to constructing and employing live demolition charges to eliminate threats.



Over the week, each competitor traveled 100 miles and completed more than 30 events across 3 geographical locations, while carrying a 60-pound ruck with weapons, body armor, and EOD tools to operate in the field.



King Crab is the U.S. Navy EOD community’s premier annual tactical challenge, designed to test their full spectrum of operational capabilities. Only one team earns the right to be called King Crab each year.



The units that participated in King Crab 2025 were: EOD Group 2, EOD Mobile Unit 1, EOD Mobile Unit 2, EOD Mobile Unit 3, EOD Mobile Unit 5, EOD Mobile Unit 6, EOD Mobile Unit 8, EOD Mobile Unit 11, EOD Mobile Unit 12, EOD Expeditionary Exploitation Unit 1, EOD Training and Evaluation Unit 2, and Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal.



For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/