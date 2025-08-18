Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lt. Martin Carey  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 1st Class Alex Freedman and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan Geller, with EOD Group 2, are named the winners of King Crab 2025 during the 2nd annual competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, while standing with the other 22 competitors. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:42
    Photo ID: 9265198
    VIRIN: 250814-N-TL968-1002
    Resolution: 5167x3691
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025
    U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy’s Top EOD Team Crowned at King Crab 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download