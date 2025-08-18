U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 1st Class Alex Freedman and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan Geller, with EOD Group 2, are named the winners of King Crab 2025 during the 2nd annual competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)