    U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians compete in the 2nd annual King Crab competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973743
    VIRIN: 250813-N-TL698-3007
    Filename: DOD_111230989
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

