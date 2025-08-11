Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

Over coffee and conversation, commanders from across the Air National Guard gathered with Brig. Gen. Troy Havener for an optional director’s breakfast during day three of the Commanders Leadership Course. The informal setting offered a rare chance for candid discussion before the day’s scheduled briefings began.



Held in the lobby of the hotel, the breakfast provided an opportunity for open dialogue on topics attendees might not raise in a formal classroom environment. This session focused on the value of integrating legal teams into daily operations in both full and part time capacities to guide decision making and strengthen leadership effectiveness.



Lt. Col. Sharon Cortney, commander of the 163rd Operations Group, 163rd Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, said the conversation allowed for more candid exchanges.



“It really allowed folks to ask questions that they were not comfortable with in a larger setting, and he was able to share specific scenarios of things he was working on,” Cortney said.



One of the points she found most valuable was the discussion on leveraging legal teams during the Deployable Combat Wing transition.

“I think integrating our legal team into our daily operations, and inviting them into conversations when there is not a disciplinary issue or an emergency, could be really valuable,” she explained. “They can guide you in your informal conversations and daily activities, which will make you a better leader when something urgent arises. Using those situations as practice prepares you for when something truly complex needs quick action.”



Cortney summed up the breakfast as, “An opportunity to be candid with a potential mentor and team leader who has far more experience than I do right now.”



Brig. Gen. Havener, chief of staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, and course director, said his intent for hosting the breakfast was to be accessible and foster open leadership discussions.



“My goal is to be available to discuss any leadership and command topic that a student may present,” Havener said. “Through this engagement, students will gain knowledge and leadership techniques, but more importantly, they will embrace that a wing commander should always be ready to talk about any aspect of leadership and command.”



He noted the breakfast aligns with the overall intent of the course.



“With an agenda packed with focused commander training over the course of five full days, the optional Director’s Breakfast affords additional time to talk about important command responsibility issues that may not be covered in the course time available,” he said.



For Havener the takeaway is clear, “Effective wing commanders must be able to lead, develop, and coach subordinate commanders on a myriad of leadership topics,” he said. “I hope students walk away with an advanced senior leader perspective and embrace that they must lead similar discussions with their teams.”

