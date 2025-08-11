Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Sharon Cortney, commander of the 163rd Operations Group, 163rd Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, listens as Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, and course director, speaks during an informal Director’s Breakfast at the Commanders Leadership Course in the National Capital Region, Aug. 13, 2025. The optional session provided a relaxed setting for candid discussions on leadership and decision making. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)