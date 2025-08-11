Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, and course director, speaks with attendees during an informal director’s breakfast at the Commanders Leadership Course in the National Capital Region, Aug. 13, 2025. The optional session provided a relaxed setting for candid discussions on leadership and decision making. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)