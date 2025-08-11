Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, and course director, speaks with attendees during an informal director’s breakfast at the Commanders Leadership Course in the National Capital Region, Aug. 13, 2025. The optional session provided a relaxed setting for candid discussions on leadership and decision making. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9255875
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-WN050-3015
    Resolution: 5943x3962
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course
    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership Training
    Leadership Development
    Commander Leadership Course
    Warfighter Ethos
    Air National Guard
    CLC 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download