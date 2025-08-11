Candid conversations over coffee at Commander Leadership Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brandon 'Grinch' Eskam, commander, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, takes part in an informal director’s breakfast at the Commanders Leadership Course in the National Capital Region, Aug. 13, 2025. The optional session, hosted by Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, provided a relaxed setting for candid discussions on leadership and decision making. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart)