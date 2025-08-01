USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain –

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) held its change of command ceremony at Pier 1 on Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 07, 2025.



Cmdr. Michael Schelcher relieved Cmdr. Arturo Trejo as Bulkeley’s commanding officer in a ceremony presided over by Capt. Alex Mamikonian, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60, and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65.



“This crew has exemplified what Naval excellence looks like–what it means to pursue our core values and demand that we all treat each other well,” said Trejo during the ceremony. “This ship and crew has done unimaginable things.”



During Cmdr. Trejo’s command, Bulkeley was involved in rescuing 60 refugees in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, offering direct aid and medical attention to two vessels in distress. Bulkeley supported the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s deterrence efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean. On October 1, 2024, Bulkeley engaged multiple Iranian ballistic missiles in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea while defending Israel. Most recently, the ship participated in Formidable Shield 2025, the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, with 11 nations participating.



Cmdr. Trejo, led Bulkeley through multiple exercises and operations during a recent Comprehensive Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX). During COMPTUEX, Bulkeley was underway for approximately 25 days in the Atlantic Ocean with the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), integrating capabilities led by Carrier Strike Group Four and the ARG-MEU team. Bulkeley also integrated with USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Normandy (CG 60), conducting multiple maneuvering exercises, helicopter operations, underway replenishments, and gunnery exercises.



Under Cmdr. Trejo’s command, the ship was also successful in multiple shipboard inspections and drills between patrols, maintaining excellent proficiency and interoperability.



Prior to assuming command, Cmdr. Schelcher also served as the executive officer alongside Cmdr. Trejo beginning in January of 2024.



Cmdr. Trejo, A native of El Monte, California, enlisted in the Navy in 1998, where he performed duties as an Air Traffic Controller. In 2005, he was commissioned via the NROTC program from the University of California Los Angeles with a Bachelor’s of Science in Astrophysics. Cmdr. Trejo holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Policy from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs.



His sea assignments include: Second Division Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer aboard USS Essex (LHD 2); Reactor Propulsion Division Officer aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68); Operations Officer aboard USS Stockdale (DDG 106); Main Propulsion Assistant aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71); executive officer and commanding officer of USS Bulkeley (DDG 84).



His shore assignments include the Senior Staff Officer and C4I representative to NATO for Commander Maritime Headquarters Atlantic (MARLANT HQ) in Nova Scotia, Canada, and as a Junior Board Member for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board.



Trejo is especially thankful for his loving wife, Amanda, and his three beautiful children Remi, Phoenix, and Gia, whose love and support made his command tour possible



Cmdr. Schelcher, a native of Monterey, California, is a 2008 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he earned his commission and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in History with



a minor in Spanish. He graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2012 with a Master of National Security Affairs: Security Studies of East Asia, and also completed the Naval War College Joint Professional Military Education Phase I curriculum.



“It’s an honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the incredible Sailors of USS Bulkeley,” said Schelcher. “I’m proud of what has been accomplished together and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team.”



Cmdr. Schelcher will take Bulkeley to sea for the first time as commanding officer during its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces Europe (FDNF-E) patrol. He will command the ship and crew in executing operations in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility, including sea lines of communication protection, maritime interdiction operations, direct support to NATO combined and joint operations and exercises, counter-terrorism operations, counter-piracy operations, Africa maritime law enforcement partnership operations, whole of government Africa partnership deployments, and theater security cooperation activities in-port and underway.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.





By Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Jonathan Nye

