Capt. Alexander Mamikonian is piped onto stage as the keynote speaker for USS BULKELEY change of command

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain - (August 07, 2025) Capt. Alexander Mamikonian, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 (center), is piped onto the stage as the keynote speaker for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley’s (DDG 84), change of command ceremony August 7, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)