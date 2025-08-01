Cmdr. Michael Schelcher is rung off the stage during the USS BULKELEY change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain - (August 07, 2025) Cmdr. Michael Schelcher, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), is rung off the stage during a change of command ceremony, August 7, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership (Image copped to highlight the subject). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)