Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cmdr. Arturo Trejo gives remarks during his change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cmdr. Arturo Trejo gives remarks during his change of command ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain - (August 07, 2025) Cmdr. Arturo Trejo, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), gives remarks during his change of command ceremony, August 7, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:47
    Photo ID: 9245236
    VIRIN: 250807-N-LX270-1021
    Resolution: 4802x3201
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. Arturo Trejo gives remarks during his change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Alexander Mamikonian is piped onto stage as the keynote speaker for USS BULKELEY change of command
    Lt. Joshua Keats delivers an invocation during a change of command ceremony
    Capt. Alexander Mamikonian gives remarks during USS Bulkeley’s (DDG 84) change of command ceremony
    Cmdr. Arturo Trejo gives remarks during his change of command ceremony
    Cmdr. Michael Schelcher is rung off the stage during the USS BULKELEY change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    DESRON60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84
    C6F
    WolfPack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download