Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony held at the 386th AEW

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick | U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing staff sgts. selected for promotion to tech. sgt. and senior leadership take a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 2, 2025. The Department of the Air Force's active duty component selected 7,884 staff. sgts. out of 30,776 to promote to master sgt., and the 386th AEW held a Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony for selectees across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

U.S. Air Force Airmen across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing gathered together to recognize one of the most pivotal transitions in an enlisted Airman’s career: the promotion to technical sergeant.



Approximately 23 staff sergeants across the 386th AEW and 387th Air Expeditionary Group were promoted to technical sergeant. The promotion selection rate during this cycle was 25.62% overall – about 7,884 staff sergeants out of 30,776 selected for promotion across the Department of the Air Force’s active duty component.



The ceremony, held at the base theater, Aug. 2, 2025, marked more than just a change in rank — it honored the journey from not only an expert in the field, but to a mentor and mission leader. The promotees embraced a new chapter of responsibility, expectation and professionalism and technical expertise as orated by Col. Kelly Quidley, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Alicea-Correa, 386th EABG senior enlisted leader.



“You’re now the ones shaping the climate of the workplace – mentoring not just the Airmen under you, but the NCOs beside you,” said Quidley. “It’s no longer just about managing tasks, it’s about developing people – you don’t just know the standard, you are the standard.”



As outlined in Air Force Handbook 36-2618, The Enlisted Force Structure, technical sergeants are charged with demonstrating and enforcing standards, managing teams and bridging the operational and supervisory levels.

As technical experts and organizational leaders, these newly promoted technical sergeants are masters of their craft, but they also spearhead the guidance of the next generation of Airmen.



“You’ve been selected because you’ve shown potential,” said Alicea-Correa. “Your impact will be defined by the way you support your Airmen – not just when they succeed, but especially when they struggle, because the mark of a great NCO isn’t about being feared or admired – it’s about being trusted.”



Airmen in attendance applauded and congratulated the promotees as they were called up with their line numbers, walking through a “leadership gauntlet” where they bore high-fives and handshakes with fellow Airmen. Promotees were then formally presented with a certificate by senior leadership.



“To each of you selected: You should be proud,” said Quidley. “But know this: The rank doesn’t make you a leader – you do. You’ve put in the work, earned the trust and now the stripe reflects that.”



The ceremony presentation emphasized the reaffirmation of the Airmen’s commitment to serve with integrity, excellence and dedication to the mission and its people.



“Congratulations again, to all who have been selected to the rank of technical sergeant,” celebrated Alicea-Correa. “You’ve earned your stripes – now I challenge you to go out and earn your Airmen.”