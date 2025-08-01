Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party

    386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Mcgauley, middle, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron Tech. Sgt. selectee, accepts a certificate of promotion from Col. Kelly Quidley, left, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander with Chief Master Sgt. Peter Alicea Correa, 386th EABG senior enlisted leader, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 2, 2025. The 386th AEW held a Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony for the selectees at the wing along with their line number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 09:29
    This work, 386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony held at the 386th AEW

    Promotion Ceremony
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Promotion

