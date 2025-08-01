386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Peter Alicea-Correa, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, congratulates Staff Sgt. Catrice Thomas, 15th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron Tech. Sgt. selectee, on her promotion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 2, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony for the selectees at the wing along with their line number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)