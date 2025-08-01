Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party [Image 20 of 20]

    386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Peter Alicea-Correa, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, congratulates Staff Sgt. Catrice Thomas, 15th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron Tech. Sgt. selectee, on her promotion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 2, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing held a Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony for the selectees at the wing along with their line number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9236448
    VIRIN: 250802-F-KE594-1235
    Resolution: 5528x3678
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
