386th AEW Tech. Sgt. Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Catrice Thomas, middle, 15th Special Operations Squadron Tech. Sgt. selectee, accepts a certificate of promotion from Col. Kelly Quidley, left, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander with Chief Master Sgt. Peter Alicea Correa, 386th EABG senior enlisted leader, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 2, 2025. The 386th AEW held a Tech. Sgt. promotion ceremony for the selectees at the wing along with their line number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)