Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care

Photo By Gino Mattorano | The Evans Army Community Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit won the "care team" award...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | The Evans Army Community Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit won the "care team" award for the hospital's quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, far right, presented the award to: Sophie Jones, Elaine Mumbaeur, and Michelle Basgall. All three are registered nurses in the PACU. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted its quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025, to recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Three individual winners and a care team were selected from among 30 nominees.



Patients and/or peers submitted nominations for the quarterly award, which recognizes outstanding nursing care for April-June, 2025.



During the ceremony, nominators read their nominations aloud as awards were presented to the winners.



Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, said the awards help recognize the extraordinary providers who work at EACH and thanked the award winners for their service.



“This ceremony is a testament to the power of nursing and the impact that these remarkable individuals have on the lives of others,” said Buchanan. “Thank you to our honorees, our medical teams, leaders and our patients.”



DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” and the award was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The family was looking for a way to recognize the outstanding care Barnes received during his illness and came up with the DAISY Award program.

.

Individual honorees:

• Alyssa Arnold, Registered Nurse (RN), Mountain Post Birthing Center

• Rebecca Scott, RN, Cardiology Clinic

• Allison Haberstroh, RN, PACU



Team award:

• Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU):

o Sophie Jones, RN

o Elaine Mumbaeur, RN

o Michelle Basgall, RN