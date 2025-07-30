The Evans Army Community Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit won the "care team" award for the hospital's quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, far right, presented the award to: Sophie Jones, Elaine Mumbaeur, and Michelle Basgall. All three are registered nurses in the PACU.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9231020
|VIRIN:
|250729-O-UV830-5705
|Resolution:
|3723x2482
|Size:
|969.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care [Image 4 of 4], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
