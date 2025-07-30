Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Evans Army Community Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit won the "care team" award for the hospital's quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, far right, presented the award to: Sophie Jones, Elaine Mumbaeur, and Michelle Basgall. All three are registered nurses in the PACU.