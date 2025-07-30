Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    The Evans Army Community Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit won the "care team" award for the hospital's quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, far right, presented the award to: Sophie Jones, Elaine Mumbaeur, and Michelle Basgall. All three are registered nurses in the PACU.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9231020
    VIRIN: 250729-O-UV830-5705
    Resolution: 3723x2482
    Size: 969.51 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care [Image 4 of 4], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

