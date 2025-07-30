Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care [Image 2 of 4]

    Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Alyssa Arnold, a registered nurse in the Mountain Post Birthing Center, was one of three individual honorees recognized at a DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025, at Evans Army Community Hospital. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, presented the award. The Daisy Awards recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Three individual winners and a care team were selected from among 30 nominees.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9231011
    VIRIN: 250729-O-UV830-2897
    Resolution: 3073x2049
    Size: 752.34 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care [Image 4 of 4], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

