Ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care

Rebecca Scott, a registered nurse in the Evans Army Community Hospital Cardiology Clinic, was one of three individual honorees recognized at a DAISY Award Ceremony July 29, 2025, at Evans Army Community Hospital. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, presented the award. The Daisy Awards recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Three individual winners and a care team were selected from among 30 nominees.
|07.29.2025
|07.31.2025 17:46
|9231005
|250729-O-UV830-4201
|2839x1893
|610.42 KB
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|6
|0
