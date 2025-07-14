SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with Hickam leadership on a surrey during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with Hickam leadership on a surrey during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii,July 25, 2025. As the first stop during his Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft, deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during exercises and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) (Papers in the photo were blurred for security purposes.) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Oahu, known for its culture, food and scenic views, is also known for the “Day of Infamy”.



On December 7, 1941, the island was struck by a surprise attack, crippling U.S. assets. Fast forward to 2025, where Airmen still operate in the same buildings that were struck on that day. Surrounded by scars from the past, Team Hickam understands the importance of readiness, capitalizing on the 15th Wing’s mission to project and sustain air power throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Hickam’s leadership showcased these capabilities and priorities to Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink during a base visit on July 25, 2025.



“Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam serves as a strategic stepping stone,” said Secretary Meink. “The installation is prepared to rapidly disperse service members, equipment and aircraft across the region to defend our interests and allies and partners in the Pacific.”



As the first stop during an Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft and troops, rapidly deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during both exercises and real-world operations.



During the visit, multiple components of Team Hickam showcased their support of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series, a combination of multiple command exercises with one overall threat deterrence scenario.



“We are in the heart of exercise season at the 15th Wing,” said Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander. “These exercises are key to deterring our adversaries and assuring our allies and partners that we take defense of the Pacific seriously.”



The 15th Wing and 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, utilized six C-17 Globemaster IIIs alongside international partners during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, delivering over 300 paratroopers and 7 heavy equipment platforms to Australia. As the exercise continues, interoperability in many areas showcases the key relationship the U.S. has with partner nations.



Additionally, the installation supports Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Guardian and Bamboo Eagle, and the U.S. Space Force’s Exercise Resolute Space.



Hickam not only supplied aircraft throughout the Pacific, but also provided reception, staging, onward movement and integration for an estimated 60 transient aircraft and 11,000 personnel during the beginning phases of the multinational exercise, Resolute Force Pacific, or REFORPAC 25.



“The work we do here could not be accomplished without our mission partners and the dedication and skills of our Airmen,” said Fisher. “The cumulative efforts of all of our team members enable this installation’s unique and critical mission.”



The 15th Wing showcased their position as the Pacific’s premier projection platform during the SECAF’s visit, demonstrating the agile, combat, and readiness directives necessary for the success of all exercises within the Indo-Pacific.