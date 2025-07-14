Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH [Image 4 of 4]

    SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with Hickam leadership on a surrey during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii,July 25, 2025. As the first stop during his Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft, deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during exercises and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) (Papers in the photo were blurred for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9226016
    VIRIN: 250726-F-JA727-1028
    Resolution: 6015x3615
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    15WG
    Indo-Pacific
    SECAF

