SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with Hickam leadership on a surrey during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii,July 25, 2025. As the first stop during his Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft, deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during exercises and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) (Papers in the photo were blurred for security purposes.)