    SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH [Image 2 of 4]

    SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Natalie Chounet, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, greets Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. As the first stop during his Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft, deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during exercises and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

