SECAF kicks off Indo-Pacific visit at JBPHH

U.S. Air Force Maj. Larissa Dorans, 15th Wing plans & programs chief, briefs Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. As the first stop during his Indo-Pacific tour, Secretary Meink was familiarized with Hickam’s ability to support transient aircraft, deploy Airmen within a short timeframe and project airpower during exercises and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)